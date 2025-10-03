Zimbabwe: Govt's Inclusive Approach Over Punitive Measures Yields Results in Healthcare

The Government's decision to prioritise inclusive health policies over punitive measures is yielding tangible results, with legislators, civil society and communities calling for legal reforms that better protect marginalised groups and strengthen the fight against HIV.

Zimbabwe has already surpassed the UNAIDS 95-95-95 HIV targets and is now in the epidemic control phase, with both new infections and AIDS-related deaths on the decline. Health experts credit this milestone to the country's people-centred, health-first approach that ensures no one is left behind.

Under the national HIV response, key populations include sex workers, truck drivers, drug users and prisoners.

While the act of exchanging sex for money is not illegal, activities such as public solicitation and living off the earnings of sex work remain criminalised under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

This has driven many sex workers underground, limiting their access to health services and exposing them to stigma and abuse.

These concerns came to the fore during a two-day needs assessment dialogue held in Magwegwe, Bulawayo, on Thursday by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care in partnership with Springs of Life Zimbabwe, a sex worker-led organisation working to improve the lives of marginalised groups.

Acting chairperson of the committee, Nomathemba Ndlovu said decriminalisation would enhance health security.

"Sex work has been in existence since time immemorial. It is now time to face and deal with reality rather than pretending we do not know it," she said.

"It is very important that decriminalisation is implemented so that people can operate legally, in a dignified and well-managed way, which respects our cultural norms while also protecting the rights of others. Once this is achieved, people will seek hospital care without fear, condoms will be accessible, and disease rates will go down."

Midlands proportional representation MP, Cde Perseverance Zhou, echoed the sentiment, saying government's health-first focus had proven effective.

"Eighty to ninety percent of the time, authorities have turned a blind eye to arrests and instead prioritised health," she said.

"Sex work is a fact; it is not something that can be washed away. What we should emphasise is the 95-95-95 targets and economic development. We need to economically empower these women while we fight for success in health delivery."

Gwanda North legislator, Cde Desire Nkala, urged sex workers to maintain positive community relations.

"We cannot end it," he said.

"But we need to make sure they are recognised as human beings and can exercise their rights without infringing on others'."

Springs of Life Zimbabwe programmes coordinator, Ms Precious Msindo, applauded the government's inclusive approach.

"As we deliberate on the decriminalisation of sex work, we thank government for recognising sex workers in the healthcare system," she said.

"Sex workers are now accessing services without discrimination, and despite past condom shortages, supplies are now readily available for free at various institutions."

Former committee chairperson, Dr Ruth Labode, stressed that punitive laws are inconsistent with Zimbabwe's progress.

"Sex workers are part of our key populations and criminalisation only fuels stigma," she said. "Even the ILO recognises sex work as work, and Zimbabwe is a signatory. To sustain our gains, we must align laws with health priorities."

Building on the government's health-first stance, Matebeleland South Senator Hon Meliwe Phuthi underlined the importance of protecting marginalised communities.

"By putting people's health first and ensuring everyone can access services without fear, we are protecting lives, reducing new infections and moving closer to a Zimbabwe where no one is left behind," she said.