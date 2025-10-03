Angola: Novelist Dias Neto Shares His Experience At Portuguese Cultural Center

1 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan writer Dias Neto shared his literary experience with friends and fans in the "Writer of the Month" event, promoted by the Portuguese Cultural Center Thursday in Luanda. He spoke about his life experience, his writing style, as well as his creativity.

At the time, the readers had the opportunity to express their feelings for the writer and ask questions about his books.

The 2018 "Sagrada Esperança" award winner also shared his inspirations for developing the content and titles of the books.

Writer of the Month is a monthly event dedicated to promoting Portuguese-language authors, bringing together students, writers, readers and literature lovers for enriching discussions.

The writer who was born in 1980, is also a columnist and literary editor. He is the author of the books O Taxista (The Taxi Driver), A Festa dos Porcos (The Pigs' Feast), "Um Camaleão no Executivo (A Chameleon in the Executive Branch) and A Queda do Cão Cidadão (The Fall of the Citizen Dog).

Dias Neto also writes for anthologies of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), as well as for the chronicles section entitled "Palavra Costurada" of the Jornal Metropolitano de Luanda.AMC/OHA/MRA/DOJ

