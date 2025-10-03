Tanzania: TCU Extends First-Degree Admission for the 2025/26 Academic Year

Morogoro — THE Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) has announced an extension for first-degree admissions into programs that still have available slots at universities across the country for the 2025/2026 academic year.

This extension comes in the form of a third and final admission window, which will be open from October 6 to October 10, 2025, according to TCU Executive Secretary Prof. Charles Kihampa, who addressed the media on October 3, 2025, in Morogoro.

Prof. Kihampa explained that the decision to extend the admission period was made after the Commission received formal requests from the Tanzania Higher Learning Institutions Students' Organization (TAHLISO) to allow more time for students to apply.

Additional requests were also submitted by several Higher Learning Institutions on behalf of applicants who were unsuccessful during the first and second admission rounds, but are still interested in programs with available slots.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Following the receipt and review of these requests, the Commission has found it reasonable to open another window this will be the third and final round starting on Monday, October 6 and closing on October 10, 2025. Applicants should take advantage of this limited opportunity as only a few spaces remain," Prof. Kihampa stated.

He added that the admission process for first-degree programs for the 2025/2026 academic year officially began on July 15 with the first round, which closed on August 10, followed by the second round that ran from September 3 to September 21, 2025.

After the second round, it became the responsibility of universities to process applicants' names through their internal boards and senates approving qualified candidates and informing unqualified ones of the reasons for their ineligibility.

Prof. Kihampa further announced that results for the second admission round will be released by individual universities on October 6, 2025.

"The first round results were already released, and now the second round results will be announced by the respective higher learning institutions on Monday, October 6, 2025," said Prof. Kihampa.

He also clarified that applicants who receive multiple admission offers will be notified via SMS and provided with a special code to confirm their admission to one institution only. This confirmation process will also apply to first-round applicants who were offered more than one admission. They must confirm their choice between October 6 and October 19, 2025.