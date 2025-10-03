Tanzania: State Warns Pseudo Public Servants

Dodoma — Public servants have been reminded to strictly observe laws, regulations, and professional ethics in the course of delivering services, with the government warning that misconduct, rudeness, and disregard for citizens' dignity will not be tolerated.

Speaking while opening the Sixth Working Session which brought together representatives from President's Office - Public Service Management and Good Governance, oversight institutions on ethics, and professional regulatory bodies on Thursday in Dodoma, acting Permanent Secretary in the President's Office - Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ms Hilda Kabissa, said adherence to ethical standards was key to strengthening public trust in government.

She said complaints continued to reach her office over poor service delivery by some officials, including the use of inappropriate language, neglect of clients, and unprofessional responses.

"My office has been receiving feedback from citizens dissatisfied with the way some public servants handle them. This undermines integrity and dents public trust in government," Ms Kabissa stressed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On the other hand, Ms Kabissa urged employers in government institutions to prioritise ethics training for new and existing staff, warning against diverting funds allocated for integrity and anti-corruption related programmes.

"Some councils use Goal B funds for other activities, contrary to the intended purpose of building integrity among servants," she revealed.

The Acting PS emphasised the need for increased use of e-government systems to promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

"One of the major achievements under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration has been the reduction of corruption through expanded use of ICT in service delivery," she noted.

Ms Kabissa also urged institutions to faithfully implement resolutions and work plans agreed upon in such forums, adding that any challenges encountered should be addressed collectively through the sessions.

Meanwhile, Director of Ethics Management in the same office, Ms Felister Shuli, explained that the ongoing sessions are part of a rotational plan agreed upon in 2023 to hold the meetings twice a year. The next forum will be coordinated by the National Audit Office of Tanzania (NAOT) in March 2026.

She called on employers to embrace e-government systems to enhance accountability, transparency, and efficiency in service delivery.

"One of the major strides made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration has been the reduction of corruption through increased use of ICT in service delivery," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding the session, Director of Ethics Management in the same office, Ms Felister Shuli, explained that the ongoing sessions are part of a rotational plan agreed upon in 2023 to hold the meetings twice a year.

The next forum will be coordinated by the National Audit Office of Tanzania (NAOT) in March 2026.

The two-day session, which ended yesterday, brought together various institutions to strengthen collaboration, share experiences, and chart new strategies for entrenching integrity and professionalism in the public service.