Tanzania: Kabwe's Party Pledges to Abolish the Fishing License System, Calling It Oppressive

Dar es Salaam — THE ACT Wazalendo party has pledged to abolish the fishing license system if it is given the mandate by citizens through its parliamentary and local government candidates in the upcoming general election this October.

This statement was made by the party's retired leader, Zitto Kabwe, during a campaign rally held in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam, where he was campaigning for the party's parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Mwanaisha Mdeme.

Zitto stated that the current system, which requires fishermen to pay for boat licenses and licenses for their assistants, is oppressive and discriminatory when compared to other sectors, particularly agriculture.

"A farmer's tool of work is a tractor, but tractors don't require licenses. A fisherman's tool is a boat, and yet he is charged for a license. When we say a nation for all, and prosperity for all, we mean justice for all for both fishermen and farmers," said Zitto.

For her part, Kigamboni parliamentary candidate Mwanaisha Mdeme urged residents of the constituency to vote for her so she can amplify their voices in parliament and address the challenges facing the area, including poor roads and inadequate social services.