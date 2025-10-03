Tanzania: Education Firm Lures Tanzanian Youth to Conquer the Global Job Market

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIAN parents have been urged not to discourage their children from pursuing higher education opportunities abroad, as doing so equips young people with modern skills and prepares them to compete in the global job market.

The call was made in Dar es Salaam by Akili Education Ambassador, Maulid Kitenge, who emphasized that international education broadens students' perspectives and instills confidence to compete across various sectors.

"The challenge we face as a nation is the shortage of science and technology professionals. In today's world, most international job postings require knowledge in areas such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, and other science-related disciplines. Many Tanzanians miss out on these opportunities because they lack such qualifications," Kitenge said.

On his part, Akili Education Chief Executive Officer, Felician Chizelema, said the institution has been supporting parents and students with reliable information on reputable international universities and academic programs that provide greater career opportunities in the global market.

He noted that so far, they have facilitated the admission of five students to universities in India, where they guided them through the registration process, travel preparations, and orientation upon arrival on campus.

Chizelema added that the overall goal of investing in education is to provide solutions for Tanzanian youth, who often struggle to find proper guidance on the right courses and how to prepare for future careers.

"We want to see our young people competing globally. International education offers them a broader perspective, modern skills, and cultural experiences that foster creativity and competitiveness in the job market," he said.

He further urged parents and guardians to invest early in their children's education, noting that such efforts are vital in building a nation of innovative professionals capable of competing in the rapidly evolving global economy.