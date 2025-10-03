Tanzania: Two Mega Bridges Glorify Tanzania-Korea's Strong Partnership

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has commended the Republic of Korea for its remarkable development achievements and for fostering a long-standing partnership between the two nations.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Cosato Chumi, who represented the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mohamoud Thabit Kombo, at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Korea held in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at the event, Chumi congratulated the Republic of Korea on the occasion of its National Day, highlighting that the country has made significant progress in various development sectors over recent years.

"The Republic of Korea has been a key development partner for Tanzania, supporting strategic projects in infrastructure, water, agriculture, health, transport, minerals, ICT, and education," Chumi said.

He went on to highlight several projects funded by Korea, including the Tanzanite Bridge in Dar es Salaam, the Malagalasi Bridge in Kigoma, the renovation of the Maternity and Child Hospital in Chanika, the establishment of the Serengeti Media Centre, and the implementation of integrated marine aquaculture projects.

Chumi emphasized that Tanzania remains committed to strengthening its cooperation with South Korea, not only bilaterally but also in international platforms, with a shared goal of achieving the country's Vision 2050 development agenda.

On her part, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Tanzania, Ahn Eun-Ju, reiterated her government's commitment to advancing cooperation with Tanzania across various sectors, particularly in social, cultural, and economic areas.

Ambassador Ahn stated that Korea and Tanzania will continue to work together to promote mutual development and enhance the well-being of their citizens.

Tanzania and the Republic of Korea established diplomatic relations in 1992, and over the years, the partnership has grown significantly, leading to extensive cooperation across multiple sectors.