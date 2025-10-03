Uganda: UPDF Launches Nationwide Mandatory Long-Distance Route Marches to Enhance Combat Readiness

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has launched a nationwide program of mandatory long-distance route marches for all its divisions, marking a renewed focus on operational readiness, physical fitness, and rapid deployment capability.

The initiative kicked off on Wednesday with a 30-kilometer march conducted by the 1st Infantry Division. Commanded by Brig. Gen. Fred Mwesigye and headquartered at Kakiri Barracks in Wakiso district, the division is tasked with ensuring peace and security across the greater Kampala region and serves as the first backup force for the Uganda Police and other sister security agencies.

The exercise is particularly timely as Uganda enters the 2026 election campaigns, a period that occasionally attracts criminal activity by a small number of disruptive individuals.

Speaking on the directive, the Director of Defence Public Information, Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, explained that while route marches are a standard practice at the divisional level, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Genz Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has now elevated them to a coordinated, nationwide program.

"Route marches are a time-honoured military tradition that not only maintain peak physical fitness but also foster esprit de corps, discipline, and morale within our units. The CDF has directed that these marches be conducted regularly across all divisions to ensure our forces remain ready to respond effectively at any moment," Kulayige said.

The monthly marches will be conducted on a rotational basis, ensuring that each division maintains the highest standards of endurance, teamwork, and operational discipline.

During the inaugural exercise, soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division completed a 30-kilometer round-trip march from Kakiri Barracks to St. Joseph's Primary School near Wakiso town and back.

According to Maj. Charles Kabona, the UPDF First Division Spokesman, hundreds of soldiers participated, demonstrating remarkable physical endurance while carrying their weapons and maintaining precise formations throughout the exercise.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy by the CDF to bolster combat preparedness across the UPDF, complementing other high-profile programs such as the Inter-Forces Drill Competition and the CDF's Cup, which collectively enhance the capacity of the Uganda People's Defence Forces to respond swiftly and effectively in any situation.