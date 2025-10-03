Uganda: How Trash Is Making Kampala Air Unsafe to Breathe

opinion

In our busy city of Kampala, we all see the problem of too much trash on the streets. But there is a hidden danger that comes from this waste problem: it is poisoning the air we breathe every day. This is a serious issue for our health.

When we think about what makes our air dirty, we often blame cars and factories. While they are a big part of the problem, we forget to look at how we get rid of our trash. Kampala produces a lot of waste every day, and much of it is not collected properly. This leads to two big problems that make our air dirty: burning trash in the open and the gases from landfills.

Many people burn their trash in their yards or on the street. This is very dangerous because it releases a mix of harmful chemicals into the air. One of the worst things released is tiny, invisible dust called particulate matter (PM2.5). These particles can go deep into our lungs and even into our blood, causing sicknesses like asthma, heart problems, and cancer. When plastic is burned, it releases some of the most poisonous fumes known.

The trash that is taken to big dumping grounds, like the one in Kiteezi, also causes problems. As the old food and plants rot without air, they produce a powerful gas called methane. This gas is very bad for our planet and contributes to climate change. The landfills also release other bad-smelling gases that can make it hard for people to breathe.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The truth is simple: because we are not managing our trash properly, we are making our own air unsafe. We are getting sick from the fumes of our own garbage.

Finding a solution to this will require everyone to work together. We need better ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle our waste. This very important topic will be the main discussion at the 2nd edition of the Uganda Environment Forum, which is happening at the end of October at the Next Media Park under NBS TV's Taasa Obutonde sustainability behavior change campaign. At the forum, leaders and experts will come together to find real solutions to Kampala's waste problem and help us all get cleaner, safer air to breathe.