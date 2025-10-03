Uganda: Inter-Religious Council of Uganda Urges Urgent Resolution to Teachers' Strike

The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has called for an immediate resolution to the ongoing nationwide strike by arts teachers in government-aided schools, warning that the continued impasse is jeopardising the future of learners.

The strike, which began on September 15, 2025, involves arts teachers from primary, post-primary, and other educational institutions across the country.

Their demand is for salary increments that match those of science teachers, who currently earn up to three times more than their arts counterparts in government secondary schools.

Despite several rounds of negotiations between government officials and representatives of the striking teachers, no agreement has been reached.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As a result, arts teachers have been absent from classrooms for three consecutive weeks, leaving learners without instruction in crucial subjects such as languages, history, literature, and social studies.

In a statement issued this week, IRCU Secretary General Joshua Kitakule emphasised that all public servants, including teachers, deserve fair and competitive remuneration free from discrimination.

"We acknowledge government's commitment to implementing salary enhancements for teachers at all levels through a phased approach. However, we reiterate our earlier call for the establishment of a salary review commission to harmonize salary structures across all sectors of government," Kitakule said.

While urging government to expedite dialogue with teachers, the council also appealed to the striking educators to exercise compassion and reason.

"We urge teachers to bear in mind that the majority of learners in public schools come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and their education is hanging in the balance," the statement read.

The council stressed that children remain the greatest casualties of the stalemate, warning that prolonged disruptions in learning could have long-term consequences for Uganda's education system.