Uganda: No Easier Way to Transform Lives Than Coffee, Says CJ Dollo

The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo, has advocated for compulsory coffee growing across the country, saying it is the surest way to lift incomes and drive national development.

Speaking during the launch of Inspire Africa Group's first coffee products at the Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo District, Dollo said coffee had the power to transform livelihoods.

"If I were still in elective politics, which I left many years ago, if I were still a lawmaker or in government as a member of the executive, I would make coffee growing compulsory in this country," Dollo declared.

"There is no easier way to transform people's lives than by embracing coffee growing."

The Chief Justice also urged Ugandans to support investors working within the country. "We need to promote our home ground investors; I don't call them local because that minimises their status," he told guests.

Dollo was guest of honour at the launch, which coincided with International Coffee Day and marked the unveiling of the largest coffee processing facility in Africa, developed by Inspire Africa Group.

He officially flagged off the first truck of Inspire Africa's coffee products into the Ugandan market. Exports are also set to begin, with President Museveni expected to preside over the first international shipment.

Praising Inspire Africa's work, Dollo said the park reflected Africa's full potential by combining coffee production with agro-tourism and cultural heritage.

"The terrain, the beautiful terrain of the hills, putting a plant on a hill, and then the Pan Africans in the portraits of great leaders, and then to the beach, which captures both the Gen Zs and those generations... it depicts the true beauty of Africa," he said.

He predicted the facility would attract large numbers of visitors once its planned hotels, beach and sports facilities are completed.

"There's gonna be a runway for those who will be coming by air. This kind of integration, the total integration, that depicts the complete value chain is found here at Africa Coffee Park," he added.

Energy and Mineral Development Minister, Ruth Nankabirwa, pledged government support, announcing that a dedicated power line from Mirama Hills substation was under construction to ensure reliable electricity for the park.

Inspire Africa's CEO, Nelson Tugume, said the company's mission was to position Ugandan coffee on the global stage, but also encouraged Ugandans to embrace their own products.

"This is for black people like you and me to start believing in ourselves and the African race," Tugume said.

Justice Dollo's call for compulsory coffee growing echoes ongoing debates about how best to unlock the full potential of Uganda's coffee sector, which remains the backbone of the country's agricultural exports.