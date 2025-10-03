Kenya: Exposing Multiple Fake Graphics Using Renowned Media Houses to Attribute False Quotes to Kenyan Politicians

Exposing multiple fake graphics using renowned media houses to attribute false quotes to Kenyan politicians

IN SHORT: Multiple graphics circulating online quote Kenyan politicians as downplaying former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua's political influence. However, they are all fake.

In multiple graphics circulating online, politicians from Kenya's Jubilee Party appear to underestimate the political influence of former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Jubilee was the ruling party in Kenya from 2017 to 2022.

All the graphics quote them as dismissing Gachagua's alleged claim that he can secure 7 million votes from the Mount Kenya region.

"The so-called 7 million votes being paraded are just hot air. Mt. Kenya has moved on from divisive politics. Our people want unity, peace, and development, not self-serving rhetoric. Rigathi does not speak for the mountain," reads one such graphic, which attributes the quote to former president and Jubilee leader Uhuru Kenyatta.

Other similar graphics quote Jubilee's presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i, the party's secretary general Jeremiah Kioni, vice chair David Murathe and party members Pauline Njoroge and Ngunjiri Wambugu.

The graphics feature the logos and branding of reputable Kenyan media outlets, including Nation Africa, Tuko.co.ke, the Standard, NTV Kenya, Citizen Digital and Kenyans.co.ke.

In the political context, the vote-rich Mount Kenya region refers to areas of central Kenya traditionally inhabited by the Kikuyu, Embu and Meru communities. Gachagua has positioned himself as the de facto leader of the region.

Mount Kenya overwhelmingly voted for William Ruto, who had Gachagua as his running mate, in the 2022 elections. However, with the two on opposite sides, it remains unclear whether the region will support president Ruto in his 2027 re-election bid.

Gachagua served as Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until his impeachment in October 2024. The president and other pro-government politicians accused Gachagua of dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines.

Since his impeachment, Gachagua has been working with other opposition leaders, including those from the Jubilee, to challenge and defeat Ruto in the 2027 general election.

The graphics have been posted here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

But are they legit? We checked.

Fake graphics

All the graphics emerged on the same date and appeared coordinated. It is unlikely that local media outlets would simultaneously publish graphics quoting prominent politicians from the same party, given that each has its own editorial priorities. It is also unusual that all these leaders made similar remarks despite not being at the same venue.

A closer look at these graphics reveals that they do not conform to the usual designs of the media outlets they claim to represent. This suggests they may not be genuine.

Each of the news outlets has a strong presence on social media, including Facebook and X, and frequently posts graphics on these platforms. However, a thorough search by Africa Check found no trace of the graphics on any of their official accounts.

These graphics are fake and should be disregarded.

