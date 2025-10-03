Zimbabwe: Four Killed in Harare-Shamva Road Crash

3 October 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

At least four people have died and two others were injured following a fatal road traffic accident along the Harare-Shamva Road police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Wednesday near Madziwa Mine at the 71km peg when the driver of a Toyota Hilux lost control of the vehicle.

According to police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the car which had five passengers on board veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its wheels.

"Four people died on the spot while two others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Shamva Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment," Nyathi said in a statement.

The accident adds to the country's mounting road carnage toll with police repeatedly urging motorists to exercise caution and observe road safety regulations particularly on highways prone to speeding and loss of control.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.