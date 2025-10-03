Angola Proposes Inclusion of Other Countries in CPLP Audit Institutions

2 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola wants to bring together other Portuguese-speaking countries in the Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (OISC-CPLP), with a view to strengthening its technical and operational capacity in auditing climate-related materials.

This intention was expressed on Thursday in Luanda by the President of the Court of Auditors (TC), Sebastião Gunza at the end of the 13th General Assembly of the OISC-CPLP.

On that occasion, the judge also highlighted the need to include other associations dedicated to external audit, such as Macau, which is a non-permanent member of that organization.

"In the next two years, and under our leadership, we propose amending the statutes of our organization, because we emphasize that, along with Macau, we must also bring together other associations dedicated to external audit", he emphasized.

According to Sebastião Gunza, the aim is to revitalize the audit courts, which are out of context, to help them significantly improve their digital transformation, the introduction of artificial intelligence, and the quality of audits.

He added that the revitalization will also aim to improve the tools used for auditing accounts, public finances, and analyse accounts submitted to the courts.

The official informed that, during Angola's two-year presidency of the OISC, the TC will be very dynamic, with transformative ideas.

The 13th General Assembly of the OISC-CPLP took place from September 30th to the 2nd of the current month in Luanda, under the theme "Climate Change and its Impacts."

Angola assumed the rotating presidency of the OISC-CPLP for the 2025-2027 biennium, succeeding Guinea-Bissau. CPM/QCB/MRA/DOJ

