Angola: Fada Presents Financing Lines for Manufacturing Industries

2 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Agricultural Development Support Fund (FADA), on Thursday in Luanda, presented the available financing lines that enables to add value to local production initiatives for the establishment of manufacturing industries in Angola.

FADA's credit director Adão Mataria who was speaking to ANGOP on the sidelines of the 4th National Entrepreneurial Techniques Forum (FONTE), said that the institution offers financial solutions that include support lines for agriculture, investment in light and heavy agricultural equipment, as well as the "Transforma Aqui" program.

He stressed that FADA has already financed up to 250 million kwanzas for micro-enterprises, 400 million kwanzas for small businesses, and 800 million kwanzas for medium-sized businesses, financing that will support the implementation of manufacturing units.

Adão Mataria added that FADA is working with provincial governments to operationalize these programs.

In turn, the chairman of the Angolan Young Entrepreneurs Association (AJEA), Alfredo Nguli, believes it is necessary to minimize some of the difficulties faced by the entrepreneurs in this sector.

"We have received many good initiatives, but some implementations hinder our expectations. We need to bring this entrepreneurial class and businesspeople together, focusing on finding the best techniques", he emphasized.

He added that the Association intends to continue working to contribute to the businesses of this organization's 8,242 members, 5,200 of whom are women.

The Agrarian Development Support Fund (FADA) is the indirect government agency responsible for granting financial resources to initiatives aimed at developing food production and agribusiness.

Among other duties, it also highlights the granting of financial support to promote agricultural and cattle activities for peasants and rural producers, as well as the agricultural associations and cooperatives, with a view to increasing and transforming family productive activity into commercial production. HM/QCB/MRA/DOJ

