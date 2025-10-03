Kenya: CS Mvurya Sets One-Week Deadline for Nyayo Stadium Tartan Track Work

Nairobi — Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya says the finishing touches on the installation of the tartan track at Nyayo National Stadium should be completed within one week, ahead of its use as a training facility for athletes.

During a site inspection, Mvurya expressed satisfaction with the progress, revealing that the Government plans to swiftly conclude the work so that the facility can support national athletics preparations.

"We also came here to see how the new development in the tartan track, which is already being done, is going. In the next week, we should be concluding this work," Mvurya said.

The upgrade comes amid a broader push to modernize Kenya's sports infrastructure, ahead of the country co-hosting AFCON 2027.

The Nyayo Stadium is also slated to receive a canopy over the main stands, alongside other renovations.

Beyond infrastructure, the CS also referenced progress in addressing anti-doping compliance issues.

He said 30 out of 35 problems identified by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have now been resolved, and the remaining five are part of a planned action response.

With the new tartan track and other enhancements, Nyayo is expected to serve as a modern training hub for athletes, aligning with Kenya's ambitions to raise its standards on the continental stage.