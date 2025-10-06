Kenya: Matiang'i Decries Low Voter Registration, Urges Youth to Enlist Ahead of 2027

Nairobi — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i has decried low voter registration and urged Kenya's youth to enlist in large numbers to vote for change in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at the Adventist Men Organization (AMO) Prayer Breakfast at Lavington SDA Church, Nairobi, held under the theme "Show Yourself a Man -- For God and Country," Matiang'i linked integrity, service and responsible leadership to active citizenship.

He called on eligible first-time voters to register and mobilise their peers, and encouraged families, faith groups and community leaders to support local registration drives.

"To the youth, your numbers can shift the direction of this nation. Register as a voter," he said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has also appealed to all eligible Kenyans, particularly youth and first-time voters, to take advantage of the ongoing registration exercise and enlist early, saying each new registration strengthens the country's democracy ahead of the 2027 polls.

Matiang'i's remarks come as he intensifies grassroots engagements nationwide. On Friday in Nakuru, he met youth leaders and said he will seek the presidency on a Jubilee Party ticket, part of broader consultations with party supporters and community groups.

Organisers said the AMO forum brings men together for reflection, mentorship and fellowship, with plans for mentoring younger men, expanding community outreach and strengthening personal accountability. The event concluded with prayers for families, public servants and national leadership.