Kenya: Matiang'i Decries Low Voter Registration, Urges Youth to Enlist Ahead of 2027

5 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i has decried low voter registration and urged Kenya's youth to enlist in large numbers to vote for change in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at the Adventist Men Organization (AMO) Prayer Breakfast at Lavington SDA Church, Nairobi, held under the theme "Show Yourself a Man -- For God and Country," Matiang'i linked integrity, service and responsible leadership to active citizenship.

He called on eligible first-time voters to register and mobilise their peers, and encouraged families, faith groups and community leaders to support local registration drives.

"To the youth, your numbers can shift the direction of this nation. Register as a voter," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has also appealed to all eligible Kenyans, particularly youth and first-time voters, to take advantage of the ongoing registration exercise and enlist early, saying each new registration strengthens the country's democracy ahead of the 2027 polls.

Matiang'i's remarks come as he intensifies grassroots engagements nationwide. On Friday in Nakuru, he met youth leaders and said he will seek the presidency on a Jubilee Party ticket, part of broader consultations with party supporters and community groups.

Organisers said the AMO forum brings men together for reflection, mentorship and fellowship, with plans for mentoring younger men, expanding community outreach and strengthening personal accountability. The event concluded with prayers for families, public servants and national leadership.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.