Kenya: 'He Failed to Advise Himself' - Sudi Tears Into Gachagua Over Mentorship Claim

Nairobi — Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has hit out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, questioning his credibility to mentor other leaders after what he termed a series of personal political missteps.

Sudi, a close ally of President William Ruto, dismissed Gachagua's remarks on Saturday that he was mentoring Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, popularly known as Jicho Pevu, saying the former Deputy President lacked the moral authority to offer guidance.

"I wonder how Wamunyoro, who failed to advise himself, can now purport to mentor Jicho Pevu, alias Jicho Pesa," Sudi said.

The outspoken lawmaker further accused Ali -- once regarded as a staunch Ruto supporter -- of attempting to blackmail the government into giving him "free money."

"The problem with Jicho Pesa is that he thought when we formed this government, he'd get a place to collect free money, unaware that the government operates through proper procedures," Sudi added.

"Instead of working hard and engaging in business, he was expecting handouts. Even if another government is formed, there's no place where money is given out freely."

'Mentor'

Sudi's remarks came shortly after Gachagua, who now leads the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), shared photos and a message on social media expressing delight at reuniting with Ali, whom he described as a "young, talented leader" under his mentorship.

In his post, Gachagua praised the Nyali MP for overcoming a serious knee injury that had kept him away from active politics for nearly a year.

"It was great spending my Saturday with Moha, catching up on our days in the 12th Parliament. Moha is one of the young, talented leaders I am mentoring. He has a great future as a leader for the Coast Region and Kenya," Gachagua wrote.

He further commended Ali's vision for the Coast, saying he had "great ideas on how to mobilize the region to liberate the country from politics of conmanship and economic mismanagement."

The former deputy president added that the Coast region had suffered long-standing injustices, particularly in land ownership, education, and healthcare -- issues he said would be addressed through political change.

"This pain and anguish will come to an end at the ballot in August 2027," Gachagua declared.