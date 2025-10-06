Zimbabwe: Two Zanu-PF Officials Over $1.5 Million Hopley Land Fraud

Two ZANU-PF officials from Hopley have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of fraud involving the illegal sale of private land worth an estimated US$1.5 million.

According to ZACC, the suspects Phinias Muchichwa (41), the ZANU-PF Chairman for the Godfrey Chidyausiku District and Anderson Frendson (37) the party's Branch Chief Security for the Josiah Magama Branch are accused of subdividing and selling land owned by Sunshine Developments (Pvt) Ltd without authorization.

Allegations are that the pair parcelled out Stand 34, Tariro Township, a 9.3-hectare property belonging to the private developer, to more than 200 home seekers, charging US$300 per stand.

The transactions which were reportedly disguised as legitimate party-sanctioned housing allocations, are said to have defrauded the company of property valued at around US$1.5 million.

The two officials are expected to appear in court on 6 October 2025, facing charges of fraud.

