Congo-Kinshasa: The 'Wowo' Women Carrying DR Congo's Border Trade On Their Backs, Despite the Risks

Hundreds of women carry cross-border trade on their heads and backs every day at Kasumbalesa, the Democratic Republic of Congo's second-busiest border crossing into Zambia. Their work keeps supply chains moving, but they endure extortion and harassment for work that gives little return.

They call themselves "wowo" after the Chinese goods trucks that are a common sight here.

"I am able to move the cargo of an entire truck," Alphonsine tells RFI, smiling, as she stands near the crowded pedestrian corridor at the border crossing.

"We are the 'wowo' mothers - like the trucks that carry big loads. We work as a team. If we have to unload the truck, we do it and then we carry the cargo to its destination in [DRC], according to the owner's instructions."

These women haul loads of up to 30 kilograms - flour, cooking oil, soft drinks and other everyday goods - for small traders who often dodge formal customs procedures.

Many of the women, who are of all ages, work entirely in the informal sector, according to the Association of Women Active in Cross-Border Trade (AFACT), a local group that supports female traders.

Hard work, small returns

Each trip pays around 1,500 Congolese francs - less than one US dollar. To earn $5 a day, a woman needs to haul roughly a tonne of goods, in several runs. The work is exhausting, but many see no alternative.

"Each of us has a quantity we must carry," Keren told RFI as she stacked packs of soft drinks. "I have 25 packs. The trader bought 100. That's not much. OK, let's go for the last trip."

Many of the traders are small shopkeepers or market sellers who buy stock in Zambia and bring it back to the DRC. They often prefer to keep a low profile and let the porters handle the border crossing.

"The small trader comes to buy all sorts of items - juice, wheat flour, vegetable oil," said Régine Mbuyi, one of the wowo women.

"He asks me to get these products across. If he is acting in good faith, he also gives me money to pay customs and other public services. But if he has nothing, I have to manage on my own."

Customs authorities say this informal trade costs the state nearly $3,000 in lost revenue each day.

To tackle this, Malaxe Luhanga, head of a small cross-border transporters' association that represents local porters, wants the work to be officially recognised and taxed.

"We can apply a grouping system according to the category of goods and have them officially taxed," he told RFI. "We can adopt this system, which is accepted by member countries of Comesa, to make trade and taxation easier for public authorities."

Comesa - the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa - is a regional trading bloc that includes both the DRC and Zambia.

Crossing the border often means paying a chain of bribes.

"There are three barriers," says Anto, balancing a sack of flour on her head. "At the exit from Zambia, I pay 500 Congolese francs. In the corridor, I give 1,000, and a bit further on, I pay another 1,000. Once outside the corridor, other public agents are waiting. Sometimes I negotiate and they let me pass."

Sexual harassment

On top of having to pay bribes, many of the women also face verbal abuse while doing their work.

"They often insult me," says Jacquie, a young widow waiting at the end of the corridor. "These agents say: 'Why are you here? Where is your husband? Is he incapable of feeding you?' I don't care - we put up with it because they don't know my situation."

Some women have reported more serious harassment.

"When an agent stops me, sometimes he asks for sexual favours to let the goods through," says Régine Mbuyi. "It also happens that during the search, these agents allow themselves to touch us, even on intimate parts. It's humiliating."

Amnesty International has reported on this harassment, exploitation and violence faced by women working as informal cross-border traders across southern Africa. The women have no social protection or legal recourse.

AFACT has repeatedly denounced these abuses of power.

"Some girls have been humiliated and stripped, and we have proof. We also have women who have been publicly whipped. When the association wants to intervene, we are told to leave the situation as it is. Why can't a woman do work of her choice?" says AFACT president Solange Masengo.

RFI was unable to get a response from the mayor of Kasumbalesa or the local deputy head of customs.

Despite the exhaustion, the abuse and the risks, the wowo women of Kasumbalesa keep going, shouldering their burdens day after day to support their families and keep local trade alive.

This story was adapted from a two-part series by RFI's Denise Maheho published and broadcast in French.