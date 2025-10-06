Uganda: Museveni Urges Officer Cadets On Discipline, Patriotism, Military Competence

President Museveni has commissioned 352 officer cadets of intake 04/22-25 and professional Cadet short course intake 08/25 at the Uganda Military Academy Kabamba, Mubende District.

In his address, President Museveni who is also the Commander-In-Chief of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) urged the cadets to live by four guiding principles -- health, discipline, patriotism (uzalendo), and military competence -- as they begin their careers in the army.

The president noted that without good health, soldiers cannot endure the rigors of military service, stressing that cadets must avoid lifestyles that compromise fitness.

He emphasized discipline as the cornerstone of military effectiveness, since soldiers operate in groups, not as individuals. He further called on the officers to embrace uzalendo, or patriotism, as the unshakable commitment to defend their country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Museveni underscored the importance of competence in modern warfare, reminding the officers that advanced armies now operate in four domains -- land forces, naval forces, air forces, and emerging cyber/space capabilities.

"There is no option for Africa but to master these phases," he said, urging the UPDF to continue adapting to evolving global standards of defense.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Oboth Oboth, commended President Museveni for providing strategic leadership to the UPDF.

He said the president's vision has transformed the army into a professional and disciplined force, capable of ensuring Uganda's stability and contributing to regional peace.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba hailed the commissioning as a renewal of the UPDF and a reinforcement of its institutional strength.

He pledged the army's loyalty to President Museveni and assured Ugandans that the UPDF would remain steadfast in safeguarding the country.

"We pledge to always stand by you, to follow your command, and to support you unreservedly in your mission to transform Uganda from an underdeveloped country into a modern, first-world nation," Gen. Muhoozi said.

He praised the cadets for their courage in choosing a path of service and sacrifice, noting: "To be a soldier is the highest vocation in the whole of human experience. Nothing else compares."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CDF highlighted welfare improvements within the force, including better accommodation, uniforms, transport and logistics, and expanded access to education and health services.

He revealed that the UPDF National Referral Hospital has already started offering outpatient services ahead of its official commissioning.

Gen. Muhoozi reminded the graduates that the commissioning was only the beginning of a lifelong journey of training and service.

"We will continue to sharpen your skills until you become the best warriors and commanders, ready to face whatever challenges may arise in the line of duty. The UPDF has never failed in any mission, and we expect you to uphold this tradition," he said.

The Commandant of Uganda Military Academy - Kabamba, Brig. Gen. Saad Katemba, congratulated the graduates on their resilience and successful completion of training.

He reported that a total of 352 cadets were commissioned, comprising 105 graduates of the Bachelor of Defence Studies program, 218 professional cadets, 11 trained abroad, and 18 drawn from sister countries including Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Kenya, and the Central African Republic.

He also noted that the Bachelor of Defence Studies program, running for three years, combines academic study with intensive military training in tactics, leadership, administration, survival, and skills at arms.

The professional cadet course lasted between six and eight months.

Brig. Gen. Katemba further noted that plans are underway to improve infrastructure in the area, including upgrading the road connecting Kabamba to Kalama, to support training and logistics.