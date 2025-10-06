Zimbabwe: Parirenyatwa, Mpilo Hospitals Go Without Cancer Machines As Treasury Stalls Funding

Treasury has delayed the release of US$27.5 million earmarked for the purchase of cancer machines, leaving Zimbabwe's two largest referral hospitals, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare and Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, without life-saving equipment for over three years.

Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora told Parliament this week that despite the Health Ministry having completed procurement paperwork and signed contracts with suppliers, Treasury has yet to pay the required deposit.

"As the Health Ministry, we have awarded tenders to two companies for Parirenyatwa and Mpilo hospitals. All in all, we spent US$27.5 million. We submitted to Treasury papers for them to pay the 30% deposit as per the agreement and in accordance with the suppliers' instructions. Contracts have since been signed.

"It is now more than two months since we signed the agreements. Therefore, it is now up to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion to pay for the machines so that they can be installed," said Mombeshora.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that suppliers had promised to install the equipment within 36 weeks, raising hopes that the machines would be operational before the end of the year.

Zimbabwe has recorded over 3,000 annual cancer deaths since 2014, according to the National Cancer Registry, with cases of colorectal cancer particularly on the rise. Zaka South MP Clemence Chiduwa raised concern over the lack of facilities for diagnosis.

"Cancer cases are on the increase and one such cancer is colorectal cancer, which affects people who are mainly above the age of 45. What is the government policy on the prevention and early detection of colon cancer? Do we have any public facilities where we can get colonoscopy services (check-up service for diagnosis)?" Chiduwa asked.

Mombeshora admitted the health system is under strain. "Colon cancer is one of the top cancers in the country, maybe in the top four cancers that are affecting our population," he said.

He also cited shortages of specialists and diagnostic equipment in district hospitals, noting that government has turned to the Sugar Tax for funding.

"As you may be aware, a Sugar Tax has been introduced to help fund cancer-treating and diagnostic equipment. In Phase 1, we have done tenders for the procurement of treatment equipment and in Phase 2, we are now going to procure diagnostic equipment. Every hospital should have a CT scan, an MRI and an ultrasound scan," Mombeshora said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Opposition MP for Chiredzi Central, Blessing Ropafadzo Makumire, criticised the delays despite government already collecting the Sugar Tax.

"The Sugar Tax which is supposed to be used for the procurement of cancer machines, started being collected last year in January, yet to date, we have not received any machines that have been procured, which suggests that the government lacks urgency in solving this problem. How long will it take for the government to procure this equipment? What is preventing and causing the delay?" Makumire said.

Mombeshora responded that US$30.3 million was available as of December 2024 and that procurement would begin with Parirenyatwa and Mpilo, where machines have been down for the past three years.