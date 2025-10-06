Somalia: Federal Govt Announces End of Jilaow Prison Attack, All Al-Shabaab Militants Killed

MOGADISHU -- Somali security forces have successfully ended the deadly attack launched by Al-Shabaab militants on the Jilaow Detention Facility, a high-security prison managed by the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), killing all seven assailants, according to an official government statement released late Saturday.

The confrontation involved elite Somali security units and members of Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group that has waged a violent insurgency against the Somali government for more than 15 years. The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) confirmed that all seven attackers were neutralized after a prolonged seven-hour gun battle.

The assault began with a series of powerful explosions followed by intense gunfire inside the Jilaow Prison, located in a heavily fortified area near Villa Somalia, the presidential palace. The militants reportedly breached multiple security barriers using military uniforms and vehicles resembling government convoys, allowing them to get dangerously close to the facility before being engaged by security forces.

During the standoff, security forces managed to protect and evacuate the inmates, preventing any prison break or hostage situation. However, casualties were reported among both security officers and civilians, though official figures remain undisclosed. Dozens of wounded victims, including civilians caught in crossfire, were rushed to hospitals across Mogadishu.

The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, October 4, 2025, at the Jilaow Interrogation and Detention Center, one of Somalia's most secretive and tightly guarded intelligence facilities. The prison, operated by NISA, is known for holding high-value terror suspects and has previously been a target of Al-Shabaab operations.

Security analysts believe the assault was designed to disrupt government operations, free detained militants, and demonstrate Al-Shabaab's ongoing ability to strike heavily guarded locations. The timing of the attack appears deliberate--it came just one day after the Somali government reopened more than 50 roads in Mogadishu that had long been closed for security reasons, signaling confidence in improving stability.

The militant group later claimed responsibility, saying it had targeted a "meeting of intelligence officials" at the facility.

According to the Ministry of Information, the attackers used a multi-pronged strategy--detonating explosives at the main gate to create chaos, then storming the compound with automatic weapons. Security forces from NISA, the police, and the military responded swiftly, eventually killing all seven militants after several hours of fierce fighting.

In an official press release, the government acknowledged the attackers' deceptive tactics, noting they had used official-style vehicles and uniforms, which allowed them to pass through checkpoints. Authorities have since ordered a review of checkpoint security procedures and the tightening of control over military equipment and vehicles within the capital.

The Jilaow facility holds a symbolic and strategic position in Somalia's counterterrorism efforts. It has been the focus of multiple Al-Shabaab attacks over the years--most notably in 2014, when militants attempted to free prisoners in a similar assault. The latest attack underscores the persistent security vulnerabilities within Mogadishu, despite ongoing national counterterrorism operations backed by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and international allies.

The assault also coincides with renewed military campaigns in southern Somalia, where government forces have recaptured strategic towns and eliminated senior Al-Shabaab figures in recent airstrikes.

The successful neutralization of the attackers at Jilaow highlights both the strength and challenges of Somalia's evolving security apparatus. While the rapid response prevented a larger catastrophe, the militants' ability to infiltrate high-security zones raises serious concerns about internal coordination and security oversight.

As Mogadishu continues its path toward normalization, Saturday's attack serves as a grim reminder that the fight against extremism is far from over, even as the capital cautiously reopens and rebuilds.