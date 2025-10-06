Somalia: Somali President Receives Warm Welcome in Kismayo Amid Push to Resolve Rift With Jubaland Leader

5 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismaayo, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was warmly received in the southern port city of Kismayo on Sunday, marking the beginning of a potentially pivotal phase in national political dialogue, aimed at resolving a long-standing dispute with Jubaland regional leader Ahmed Mohamed Islam, also known as Ahmed Madobe.

The visit comes amid renewed efforts to address key national priorities, including constitutional reforms and agreement on the model for Somalia's 2026 elections.

President Mohamud was officially welcomed by Madobe in a ceremony that observers say signals a thaw in relations between the federal government and the semi-autonomous Jubaland administration after over a year of political tensions.

Discussions between the two leaders are expected to focus on fostering cooperation between Mogadishu and regional states, amid calls for unity and inclusive decision-making in shaping the country's future.

Kenya is reported to be playing a behind-the-scenes mediating role in the Kismayo talks, aiming to ease political discord between President Mohamud and Madobe, whose rift has been a significant hurdle to broader national reconciliation.

This visit marks the first high-level federal engagement in Kismayo since tensions escalated, raising hopes of a new chapter in federal-regional relations.

