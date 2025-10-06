Somalia: Somali President Pitches Investment Opportunities At U.S.-Somalia Business Forum

Mogadishu, Oct 5 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday addressed the Somalia-US Trade and Investment Forum held in Mogadishu, urging international partners to explore opportunities in Somalia's growing market.

In his keynote speech, the president said Somalia is ready to integrate with the global economy and that his government is committed to creating a stable and secure environment that encourages investment and trade.

"Somalia is rich in natural resources, has a growing consumer market, and a young, innovative population," Mohamud said. "We aim to establish peace and stability that supports sustainable business and long-term partnerships."

He emphasised the importance of economic cooperation and modern technology, adding that Somalia would prioritise the development of infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries, and renewable energy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The president also highlighted the need to create job opportunities for youth and women as part of the country's economic growth strategy.

"Trade and bilateral cooperation are the keys to a prosperous future. Somalia wants to become the commercial gateway to the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea," he told participants.

President Mohamud also praised Somali entrepreneurs and members of the diaspora for their role in rebuilding the country and strengthening international trade ties.

The forum brought together Somali and U.S. business leaders, government officials, and investors to explore partnerships in key economic sectors.