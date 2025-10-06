Somalia: Somali Army Gains Ground in South As Operations Expand

Mogadishu, Oct 6 — Somali government forces, backed by international partners, have expanded their military operations in southern Somalia, capturing key locations and targeting armed groups in coordinated ground and air offensives, officials said.

In the past 24 hours, the Somali National Army (SNA) regained control of Awdheegle, Raqayle, Shaangarre, and Malabo in the Lower Shabelle region, in what the government described as a significant step in its broader security campaign.

"These areas were successfully brought back under state authority," the Ministry of Information said in a statement. "Our forces continue to make progress on all fronts."

Simultaneously, heavy airstrikes were conducted in several areas, including Jilib, Mubaarak, Ugunji, and Kunya-Barrow. Among those killed, according to officials, was Mohamed Osman Mohamed, also known as Tuutax -- identified as a senior operative involved in security coordination and logistics.

Authorities said the operations dealt a severe blow to armed networks operating in the south and reaffirmed the government's commitment to stabilising the region.

"These efforts are part of the national goal to restore peace, improve governance, and ensure public access to basic services," the statement added.

The Somali government has recently increased pressure on armed groups across several regions, vowing to reclaim all areas outside its control.