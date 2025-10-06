Uganda: Five Killed, 17 Injured As Truck Carrying Mourners Overturns in Mayuge

Five people have been confirmed dead and 17 others injured after a truck they were travelling in from a burial lost control and overturned in Mayuge.

The crash occurred at Ntinda village in Buwaaya sub-county, Mayuge district.

According to locals at the scene, the truck -- a Tata registration number UAA 951V -- was speeding and overloaded with more than 40 passengers returning from a burial in Katonte village, Magamaga Town Council.

The driver, upon reaching Mayuge town, handed over the truck to another driver to continue the journey.

Unfortunately, the new driver failed to control the vehicle, leading to the fatal accident.

Most of the victims were residents of Kakunhu village, in Imanyiro sub-county, Mayuge district.

Eyewitnesses say the driver appeared reckless and was over speeding before the truck lost balance and overturned.

"The driver was speeding yet these vehicles are not in good conditions and he even ran away after killing the people," locals said.

The deceased have been identified as Ibra Igulu, Onyango Asuman, Patrick Kiirya, Edisa Baisi, and one other whose identity is still unknown.

Police, led by officer Moses Kakiryo, quickly responded to the scene, along with a rescue team and an ambulance. Seventeen severely injured people were rushed to hospital.

The injured were taken to various health facilities, including Mayuge Health Center IV and nearby clinics. The scene was described as horrific, with some victims having broken legs and ribs.

Six of the critically injured were later transferred to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for specialized treatment.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Mayuge, Lt. Alhajji Ramathan Walugembe, condemned the reckless driving that led to the tragic loss of life.

He also expressed sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.