Malawi: Govt Intensifies Interventions to Eliminate NCDs in Malawi

The Government of Malawi, through the Ministry of Health, has disclosed that it has intensified interventions to eliminate Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) within its borders.

Acting Deputy Director for NCDs and Mental Health for the Ministry of Health, Hastings Chiumia, highlighted the scaling up of infrastructure at district level, training of health workers, and strengthening of service delivery as of the measures the government is undertaking to achieve its aspirations.

Chiumia made the remarks at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe on Friday during the commemoration of the Global Week for Action on NCDs, held under the theme "Time to Lead."

He disclosed that by integrating NCDs into the essential health package will assist in maximizing resources in combating the growing burden of NCDs, which currently account for 32 percent of deaths in Malawi.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at the same event, Chikhulupiliro Ng'ombe, a Board Member of the NCD Alliance Global, said although Malawi has made progress in decision-making and policy, financial constraints remain a major barrier to investing in NCD prevention and treatment.

On his part, Matias John, NCD Program Lead at the Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM), highlighted the importance of partnerships in service delivery, underscoting the need to raise more awareness so that communities can access the necessary support.

Adding her voice, Thokozani Gausi, Chief Executive Officer for SmartPlay Pathways, said the role of physical exercise in preventing NCDs is paramount citing on it's inportant.

She revealed that over 500 people have so far benefited from their programs and announced plans to reach more communities.

The Ministry of Health further disclosed that raising awareness through various platforms continues to play a key role in sensitizing people and supporting the effective implementation of interventions against NCDs.

The commemoration, started with a colorful parade from Kawale PTC to Masintha Ground as officials from the ministry and participants also toured pavilions showcasing different initiatives aimed at complementing national efforts in addressing NCDs.