Uganda: Prosecution Seeks to Block Blogger Anthony Natif From Covering Katanga Murder Trial

The prosecution in the high-profile murder trial of Molly Katanga and four others accused of killing her husband, Henry Katanga, has made a surprise move to restrict media scrutiny of the case.

On Friday, October 3, Senior State Prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya made an oral application before Justice Rosette Comfort Kania at the High Court's Criminal Division, asking the judge to bar commentator and citizen journalist Anthony Natif from reporting or writing about the ongoing trial.

Mr. Muwaganya cited the sub judice rule, arguing that Mr. Natif's detailed online commentary could prejudice the case.

He presented the request as a "housekeeping matter," but media observers and defence lawyers immediately warned that such a move could have a chilling effect on open justice and media freedom.

Following sharp exchanges between the prosecution and defence, Justice Kania moved the session to her chambers for a closed-door discussion.

After two hours, she said she would deliver a ruling on the matter on Monday, October 6.

Defence say lawyers however questioned why the prosecutor targeted Mr. Natif while remaining silent on another commentator, Stanley Ndaula, who has also been publishing commentary--largely in support of the prosecution's line of argument.

The development came just two days after proceedings resumed on October 1, following yet another adjournment.

The latest session featured testimony from the 23rd prosecution witness, Detective Superintendent of Police Bibiana Akongo, who led the initial investigation.

Akongo's evidence is considered critical, particularly after a series of setbacks for the prosecution's technical witnesses.

Forensics chief Andrew Mubiru earlier admitted under cross-examination that the police laboratory was only partially licensed and that key DNA samples had been depleted, foreclosing any independent verification.

Another police detective, Enoch Kanene, presented telecom data that reportedly conflicted with carrier logs--fueling defence allegations of fabrication. Meanwhile, CCTV footage obtained through an improperly issued court order--later voided by Justice Isaac Muwata--further tainted the prosecution's evidence.

Even the scene-of-crime officer, Emmanuel Ogwang, struggled under cross-examination, admitting to undocumented "visits" to the crime scene. Defence lawyer Jet Tumwebaze derisively described him as an "invisible man."

Public interest in the trial has remained high, sustained by coverage from major outlets including Daily Monitor, The Observer, New Vision, and Nile Post. Many commentators have portrayed the case as emblematic of Uganda's systemic justice challenges..

Molly Katanga was indicted for murder under Sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act, while her daughters, Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Nkwanzi, face charges of being accessories for allegedly tampering with evidence. Two others, Otai and the family's gardener, are accused of post-facto complicity.

Katanga's husband, Henry Katanga, died of a gunshot wound on November 2, 2023.

Medical evidence from Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, the police chief pathologist, showed that she sustained more than 50 head injuries, a severed finger, and deep lacerations--consistent with a violent struggle.

"These were not superficial; without prompt care, they could have been lethal," Dr. Byaruhanga told court on September 25.

Observers suggest that the latest application may be aimed at shielding Detective Akongo from public scrutiny as her cross-examination begins this week.

As the prosecution inches toward closing its case, all eyes are now on Justice Kania, whose patience with the slow progress of the trial appears to be wearing thin.

The case--now approaching two years since Henry Katanga's death--has come to symbolize the strains and delays that continue to undermine confidence in Uganda's criminal justice system.