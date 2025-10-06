Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe Jnr Granted Bail Over Dagga Charges

ROBERT Tinotenda Mugabe, son of the late former president Robert Gabriel Mugabe, was on Friday granted US$300 bail after spending two nights in custody on allegations of unlawful possession of dagga.

Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki ordered Mugabe Jr to report once every Friday at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs and Narcotics unit, reside at his Borrowdale address until the case is finalised, and return to court on October 22.

Mugabe (33) was arrested on Wednesday during a police traffic blitz after he drove against a one-way street along 2nd Street Extension in Harare in a silver Honda Fit, registration number AGY 5850.

"Upon searching the accused's black sling bag, police officers recovered two sachets of dagga, one pack of rizla, and a white dagga crusher," prosecutor Mandirasa Chigumira told the court.

The court heard that Mugabe refused to sign the police seizure receipt. The recovered dagga was weighed at Harare Main Post, confirming a total of two grammes with a street value of US$30.

"The seized dagga can be tendered in court as an exhibit," Chigumira added, arguing that "the accused acted unlawfully" and initially urging the court to deny him immediate release.

Mugabe, who resides in the upmarket Borrowdale neighbourhood, and is currently unemployed, is represented by lawyer Ashiel Mugiya.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Phillip Munetsi Chiyangwa (26), son of flamboyant businessman Phillip Chiyangwa, was also granted bail after being charged with unlawful possession of drugs.

Chiyangwa is jointly charged with Tanaka Phil Kashambe (25). The court heard that on October 1, detectives from CID Drugs Harare received a tip-off about drug activities at house number 38 Bosscobell Road in Highlands.

At around 5:30 pm, detectives stationed at the premises intercepted Chiyangwa, who arrived in a Toyota Hilux, registration AGQ 7371, with Kashambe in the passenger seat.

A search of the vehicle uncovered one sachet of dagga hidden between the driver's seat and the handbrake. The contraband, valued at US$10, was seized and both men were arrested.