Somalia: At Least Three Civilians Wounded in Shooting On Vehicle in Central Somalia

Galkayo, Somalia — At least three civilians were wounded when unknown gunmen opened fire on a civilian vehicle in central Somalia's Mudug region, local sources said on Saturday.

The attack occurred in the Jeecboor area, west of the regional capital Galkayo, where a vehicle carrying passengers came under fire from unidentified armed men, witnesses said.

"Three people were injured after the vehicle was shot at by gunmen whose identity remains unknown," a local elder said on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes amid a surge in clan-related tensions and violence in the Galkayo area. In recent weeks, the region has witnessed a spike in inter-clan clashes, including targeted killings.

Just days earlier, a prominent doctor and a well-known businessman were reportedly killed in Galkayo in separate incidents believed to be linked to clan disputes.

Local authorities have yet to comment on the latest attack.