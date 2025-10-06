Zimbabwe: Opposition Draws Line in the Sand Over Zanu-PF's 'Unconstitutional' 2030 Plan

4 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

FRINGE opposition party, the National Progressive Democrats (NPD), has waded into Zanu PF's audacious bid to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, vowing to halt the strategy in its tracks.

With the Zanu PF conference in the offing, the bid for President Mnangagwa to rule up to 2030 is gaining momentum and is expected to be a priority.

Addressing the media at the official launch of his party, NPD president Togare Fambi said the country cannot be held to ransom by a clique pushing an unconstitutional agenda.

"The 2030 is non-existent. We are talking of something that is unconstitutional, and the multitudes and the power of Zimbabweans will only lead to endorse what is constitutional. We are not going to be held hostage by a few individuals," said Fambi.

In its plot to extend Mnangagwa's tenure, Zanu PF is hoping to take advantage of the opposition, which is in disarray.

However, the bid has ignited factionalism within the ruling party, with one side emerging to resist the plan and back Mnangagwa's deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, to succeed him.

Several politicians including Tendai Biti have also vowed to fight Zanu PF's tenure extension.

In a political landscape that has a plethora of opposition parties, NPD deputy leader Kumbirayi Chenhare said they have the wherewithal to challenge Zanu PF's hegemony.

"We are from the people, by the people, so our strength lies in the masses. Therefore, we will be well-funded and accepted," said Chenhare.

