Somalia Bans Unauthorized Armed Vehicles in Mogadishu Amid Rising Political Tension

Mogadishu, Oct 4, 2025 — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has issued a directive banning the operation of unauthorized armed vehicles within Mogadishu, instructing security forces to ensure that only official government convoys are permitted to travel with armed escorts.

The move aims to bolster security and prevent tensions in the capital amid growing political unrest.

Addressing worshippers during Friday prayers at the Presidential Mosque, Hassan Sheikh stressed that the prohibition is designed to stop political figures and private groups from deploying armed convoys that could incite violence or undermine public confidence.

"We have dedicated significant efforts to restoring peace in this city. For a whole month, there were no security incidents," the president said. "We cannot allow anyone to roam Mogadishu with combat vehicles."

The president also condemned a recent violent standoff at the Warta Nabadda police station, cautioning that without careful restraint by federal forces, the clash risked escalating into deadly conflict.

He highlighted the dangers posed by parallel security forces and unauthorized militias operating independently within the capital.

Somalia's police confirmed that during the September 25 assault on Warta Nabadda, detainees charged with serious offenses--including suspected militants linked to al-Shabaab and individuals accused of sexual violence--were freed.

The attack also caused significant damage to police infrastructure and vehicles.

Hassan Sheikh's call for political leaders to act responsibly comes as Mogadishu faces heightened tensions, with reports of opposition-aligned armed convoys navigating the city streets, raising concerns about stability and law enforcement.