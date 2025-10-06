Somalia: Ugandan Forces Assist Somali Army in Seizing Key District From Al-Shabaab

Awdheegle, Somalia — Somali National Army (SNA) forces, backed by Ugandan troops as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), have recently taken control of Awdheegle district in Lower Shabelle region, the defense minstry said on Saturday.

The capture of Awdheegle follows a similar operation in Bariire district in this year, which was secured after several days of fighting with Al-Shabaab militants, resulting in casualties among the Ugandan contingent.

"The joint forces succeeded in liberating Awdheegle from Al-Shabaab's control," said a Somali defense ministry. "This is part of ongoing efforts to weaken the insurgents' hold in Lower Shabelle."

Al-Shabaab has been waging a long-running insurgency across southern and central Somalia, frequently targeting government forces and African Union troops.

Ugandan soldiers deployed under AUSSOM have played a critical role in supporting Somali troops in these offensives despite facing fundng challenges due to change in EU and US policy.

In June 2025, at least seven Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers were killed during a fierce three-day joint operation to recapture Sabiid-Anole town from Al-Shabaab.