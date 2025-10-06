Rwanda: What to Know As Rwanda Moves to Introduce Prenatal Paternity DNA Tests

The government is set to roll out non-invasive prenatal paternity tests, available from as early as six to eight weeks of pregnancy by January 2026, to strengthen the fight against sexual violence and speed up justice for victims.

Charles Karangwa, Director General of the Rwanda Forensic Institute (RFI), told The New Times the key details, including the process, who will cover the cost, and the rationale behind the move.

Here are five things to know:

1. How will the tests contribute to addressing defilement cases?

According to Karangwa, the tests allow paternity to be established early in pregnancy, without risk to either the mother or the foetus. This will enable suspects to be confirmed or excluded quickly, thereby strengthening investigations and prosecutions in defilement cases.

2. Who will cover the costs?

The government of Rwanda is expected to fund tests conducted in criminal cases through the Rwanda Investigation Bureau, while private or voluntary tests may remain the responsibility of the individual. However, details of cost-sharing have not yet been fully clarified.

3. Laws guide their use

These tests fall under the provisions of Rwanda's Penal Code on defilement, the 2023 Presidential Order establishing the Rwanda Forensic Institute, and the general rules of evidence.

Rwanda does not yet have a specific DNA law, as approval by Parliament is still pending. Nevertheless, forensic standards, chain of custody, and court admissibility rules will apply.

4. How will the process be conducted?

The process will be carried out using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology. A blood sample will be collected from the pregnant mother, and cheek swabs will be taken from the alleged father.

Fetal DNA fragments in the mother's blood will then be analysed and compared with the father's DNA. The results will determine whether the man is included or excluded as the biological father.

5. Rising teen pregnancies, limited justice

In 2024 alone, the country recorded 22,454 cases, up from 22,055 in 2023, with most victims being under 17 years old, according to the data from the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion.

In 2023, more than 16,650 teenage mothers were aged 18-19, while 5,354 were between 14-17 years old, and 51 were under 14. Despite the alarming figures, many perpetrators remain unpunished.

In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, prosecutors handled 3,625 defilement cases. Only 1,613 reached court, leading to 1,711 convictions and 911 acquittals. In the Eastern Province, for example, 8,801 teenage pregnancies were reported in 2023, but just 70 perpetrators had been prosecuted by mid-2024.

A 2020 study by the Legal Aid Forum and AJPRODHO-JIJUKIRWA found that only 15 per cent of defilement cases in Rwanda were taken to court.