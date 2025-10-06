Zimbabwe, Malawi Share Deep-Rooted Ties - President - Newly Inaugurated Leader Vows to Make Bold Decisions

Blantyre, Malawi — ZIMBABWE and Malawi share deep-rooted ties, while Harare will always be grateful for the support it receives from its sister republic, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking to the media after the swearing-in ceremony of Malawi's President Professor Peter Mutharika at a packed Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre yesterday, the President recalled Malawi's early support for the liberation struggle.

Malawi gained independence from Britain on June 6, 1964, which is 61 years before Zimbabwe gained its own freedom.

"Malawi is older than Zimbabwe politically, so when we became a strong movement in ZANU, our first Land Rover (vehicle) came from Malawi," said President Mnangagwa.

"They supported us and we are grateful, and we will continue to be very grateful to Malawi."

Zimbabweans and Malawians, he said, shared a bond that transcended national identities.

"The question of being Malawian or Zimbabwean is an identity, but they are Africans . . .

"Well, based on identity in terms of these cards (national identity cards) . . . but they are all Africans, Zimbabweans or Malawians, it doesn't matter where they are."

President Mnangagwa described the inauguration as a joyous occasion, noting the overwhelming reception President Mutharika received from Malawians following his electoral victory.

"I think it went very well. It was well attended, and I think from the atmosphere, it was a very joyous occasion for everybody," said the President.

"I believe that he (President Mutharika) has been well-received by the people of Malawi . . . and, of course, we in Zimbabwe are always supportive."

President Mnangagwa said he supported his counterpart's pledge to fight graft and build Lilongwe's economy.

"No country supports corruption," he said.

"I am happy that this is the same here as we have in Zimbabwe . . . Corruption is found everywhere, but we must find it wherever it raises its ugly head (and) we must deal with it."

In his acceptance speech, President Mutharika, who was elected as the country's seventh president, promised that he would not shy away from making "tough and painful decisions" to make life better for Malawians.

"There is no money in Government; borrowing is extremely high," he said.

"We will fix this country. I do not promise you milk and honey; I promise you hard work, tough and painful decisions."

President Mnangagwa was among regional leaders who attended Prof Mutharika's inauguration ceremony.

Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo also attended, while several other countries were represented at various levels.

President Mutharika, who previously served as Malawi's leader between 2014 and 2020, secured a political comeback after winning the September 16 general election with 56,8 percent of the vote, defeating outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera, who garnered 33 percent.

His running mate, Jane Ansah, also took an oath of office as Vice President.