Zimbabwe: Countrywide Clampdown! Cops Seize 186 Unroadworthy Vehicles

POLICE have launched a massive crackdown on unroadworthy vehicles in Zimbabwe, pulling 186 cars off the road in a no-nonsense blitz that's set to run until 27 October 2025.

The operation, which kicked off on 23 September, has already netted a mix of kombis, private cars, and buses -- many of them found limping along with broken lights, cracked windscreens, or makeshift "repairs" like cardboard and plastic windows.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the blitz is aimed at saving lives and cleaning up the chaos on the country's roads.

"The safety of passengers on our roads is of utmost priority, and all motorists must adhere to the necessary safety standards. We cannot compromise on the well-being of passengers who put their trust in these vehicles to transport them safely," said Comm Nyathi.

He warned that police will be carrying out rigorous inspections to ensure all vehicles meet roadworthy standards -- and any that fail will be impounded on the spot.

"Passenger safety is a shared responsibility that extends to all motorists. It is incumbent upon each of us to ensure that our vehicles are in proper working condition. This not only protects lives but contributes to a safer road environment for everyone," he said.

Comm Nyathi said owners should take the initiative to maintain their vehicles before police do it for them.

"By complying with the regulations and standards set forth by the authorities, motorists can play a crucial role in promoting road safety and preventing accidents caused by unroadworthy vehicles," he said.

The blitz has sent shockwaves through transport operators, with police vowing to keep their foot on the pedal until the country's roads are rid of "death traps" masquerading as public transport.