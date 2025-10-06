Zimbabwe: Judiciary in Mourning - Chief Justice Hails Late Mandeya's Legacy

5 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Peter Matika

THE judiciary has been plunged into mourning following the death of retired Administrative Court Judge, Justice Herbert Mandeya, who passed away on Friday at Westend Hospital in Harare after a short illness.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Chief Justice Luke Malaba paid tribute to the late judge, describing him as a dedicated servant of justice whose legacy will be remembered for generations.

"The Chief Justice of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, Honourable Justice Luke Malaba; the Judicial Service Commissioners; the Senior Judge of the Administrative Court; judges and magistrates; the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission; and all members of the Judicial Service would like to express their deepest condolences to the Mandeya family on the death of Retired Administrative Court Judge, Honourable Justice Herbert Mandeya," said Chief Justice Malaba in a statement.

Justice Mandeya's illustrious legal career spanned more than three decades. He was appointed Judge of the Administrative Court on 26 May 2009, a post he held with distinction until his retirement in 2024.

His journey in the justice system began in 1988 when he was sworn in as a magistrate. He rose through the ranks to become a Regional Magistrate in 1998 and later served as Chief Magistrate of Zimbabwe from 2005 to 2009 before joining the Administrative Court bench.

A learned man of principle, Justice Mandeya obtained his Bachelor of Law Studies from the University of South Africa in 1986 and later earned his LLB degree from the University of Zimbabwe in 1991.

Mourners are gathered at Number 339 Gletwin Road in Gletwin, Harare, as the nation awaits burial arrangements.

Justice Mandeya is remembered not only for his sharp legal mind but also for his humility and unwavering commitment to justice.

