Tunisia: Nine Tunisians From Global Sumud Flotilla Back to Tunis From Turkey

Tunis, Oct 5 — Nine Tunisians, members of the Globa Sumud Flotilla, arrived on Sunday at Tunis-Carthage Airport from Turkey.

They had been released by the authorities of the Zionist entity after a three-day detention.

Another fifteen Tunisians participating in the flotilla are expected to return starting October 6.

The nine returning Tunisians were welcomed by hundreds of people, including family, friends, journalists, and civil society representatives, who expressed pride in Tunisia's participation in this solidarity mission with the Palestinian people.

In interviews with TAP, the flotilla members recounted the conditions of their capture, interrogation, and detention after being intercepted and forcibly taken to the port of Ashdod.

The Maghreb Sumud Flotilla aimed to break the blockade on Gaza, had announced on Saturday the arrival of a Turkish plane at the Istanbul Airport coming from the occupied Palestinian territories.

On board were 137 activists, including nine Tunisians, namely, Aziz Meliani, Noureddine Slaouej, Abdallah Messaoudi, Housemeddine Remadi, Zied Jaballah, Hamza Bouzouida, Mohamed Mrad, Anis Abbassi, and Lotfi Hajji.

Earlier in the day, another Tunisian, Mohamed Ali Mohieddine, captain of the boat "Amsterdam," had already returned.