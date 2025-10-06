South Africa: Police Hunt Suspects in Bronkhorstspruit Tavern Shooting - South African News Briefs - October 3, 2025

Gauteng Police Hunt for Suspects in Bronkhorstspruit Tavern Massacre

Gauteng police are hunting for suspects involved in the murder of five people at a tavern in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, reports EWN. Two armed men allegedly entered the tavern searching for a patron with a licensed firearm. During the botched robbery, the suspects reportedly opened fire at random, killing five people and wounding six others. Provincial police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said that only one victim has been identified so far. The patron whose firearm was stolen will face charges under the Firearms Control Act for negligent handling of his weapon. Police have opened five murder and six attempted murder cases, and a provincial tracking team is pursuing the suspects.

Key State Witness Returns to Stand in Phala Phala Theft Trial

The fourth state witness in the trial over the theft of more than $500,000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm is set to return to the stand in the Modimolle Regional Court, reports SABC News. The witness was provisionally withdrawn after he disputed the contents of a statement taken by the police. The court then ruled that a trial within a trial be conducted to determine whether the witness made the statement or not. The accused, Imanuela David and siblings Florianah and Ndilinasho Joseph, face multiple charges related to the February 2020 burglary at the president's Bela-Bela farm. So far, seven of the 22 state witnesses have testified, including one who told the court that David purchased vehicles worth over R4 million using U.S. dollars.

Suspected Gang Shooting in Delft Kills Two Men, Wounds 7-Year-Old

Two men were shot and killed, and a seven-year-old child was wounded, in a suspected gang-related shooting in Delft, reports EWN. The attack took place on Auber Street, where unknown gunmen opened fire on the men as they sat drinking outside. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the child, who was playing nearby, was struck by a stray bullet and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have opened two murder cases and one of attempted murder as investigations continue.

