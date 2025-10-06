Kenya: Senate Extends Oversight to Busia, Targets Border Operations and Stalled Projects

Nairobi — Senators have pitched tent in Busia County this week under the Senate Mashinani initiative, focusing on the efficiency of cross-border trade, regional integration, and stalled infrastructure projects that have delayed key development goals in the border county.

The Standing Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration will commence its engagements at the Malaba and Busia One Stop Border Posts (OSBPs), where lawmakers held meetings with officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Immigration Department to assess the progress of trade facilitation and integration measures under the East African Community (EAC) framework.

The Senators' visit aims to strengthen collaboration between Kenyan and Ugandan border agencies and address persistent challenges that affect the smooth movement of goods and people.

Idle Trailer Parks

The senators' visit will also draw attention to Busia's idle trailer park infrastructure, which has remained unutilized despite its potential to improve transport logistics and raise local revenue.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah said the stalled Mundika and Malaba trailer parks projects highlight a worrying pattern of incomplete public investments.

He noted that the facilities, if operational, could generate up to KSh720 million annually and help decongest the border.

"These facilities were meant to enhance transport safety and efficiency along the corridor, but years later, they remain idle," Omtatah said.

The senator told colleagues that the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) took over the only functioning park during the construction of the Malaba OSBP but did not provide an alternative.

He also cited a 200-acre parcel of public land at Ngelechom, between Busia and Malaba, that has not been developed despite its suitability for a regional logistics hub.

Omtatah has asked the Senate Roads and Transport Committee, chaired by Eddy Oketch (Migori), to establish the total budget allocations, funds disbursed, and works completed since the inception of the projects. He further called for a review of procurement records, contracts, and payment details to determine accountability for the stalled works.

Stalled Busia Stadium

The Busia lawmaker has also sought Senate intervention on the stalled Busia Stadium project, a KSh600 million county flagship initiative under the Department of Sports, Culture and Social Services.

Omtatah said the project, listed in both the 2018-2022 and 2023-2027 County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs), has shown no meaningful progress for several years.

He wants the Roads and Transport Committee to verify how much was allocated and released, the contractors involved, and the percentage of work completed.

The senator also asked the committee to determine whether procurement processes complied with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (PPADA) and to establish the reasons for delays.

The stadium was vandalized during the 2023 protests, and Governor Paul Otuoma's administration has since proposed relocating it to pave the way for expansion of the county referral hospital.

Omtatah, however, says such a move should only proceed after a full audit of the project's finances and implementation status.

Pending bills

In addition to the investigations, the Standing Committee on Finance and Budget met Governor Otuoma to deliberate on the status of pending bills and financial management practices in the county.

Separately, the Trade, Industrialization and Tourism Committee visited the Kakapel Prehistoric Site and Ngalechom Ape Sanctuary to explore opportunities for tourism growth and heritage conservation in the county.

The sittings in Busia are part of ongoing efforts by the upper House to enhance its working relationship with counties and interaction with the people at the grassroots.

Previous Mashinani sittings were held in Uasin Gishu, Kitui, and Turkana counties in 2018, 2019, and 2023 respectively. No sittings were held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.