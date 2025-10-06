Kenya: We Will Deal With Tea Cartels to Improve Bonuses - Kindiki

Kericho — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured tea farmers of the government's firm commitment to eliminate cartels in the sector in a bid to increase bonuses following depressed pay this year.

Kindiki said farmers received lower bonuses this year despite the sector reporting notable growth over the last two years because of reforms instituted by the administration.

The Second-in-Command spoke on Saturday when he graced Kipkelion East Economic Empowerment Engagement in Londiani, Kericho County.

"We have many cartels that are sabotaging efforts to streamline the tea industry. We will not allow them to continue to frustrate our tea farmers. We are working on sealing all the loopholes to eliminate the cartels," he said.

The DP said earnings in the sector had grown from Sh138 billion in 2023 to Sh215 billion in 2024 saying the government will intensify efforts to solidify gains already made, promising relentless fight against the cartels.

"I am working hard to support the President to fight cartels in the sector because they are hurting our farmers and reaping where they have not sown. The way we fought cartels in the sugar sector, we will deploy the same energy, led by the President, to wipe them out in the tea sector and ensure farmers get their rightful earnings," the DP stated.

The DP revealed salient issues that are being addressed to ensure improved bonuses in the coming years among them improving governance and transparency in KTDA factories, increased sales and marketing and diversification.

"Going forward we must improve on the transparency in factories and the whole value chain. The farmers must get the right information about the marketing and sales of their tea. We must improve on the governance because some of the tea factories in this part are having governance issues and that is part of the problem," Kindiki indicated.

He also emphasized the need to improve the quality of tea processed and uptake of higher-yield clones with better demand hence fetching better prices in the global market.

"We want to improve the quality of our tea so they can fetch good prices and also diversify into specialty tea which fetches more money. We must work hard to make sure our farmers earn more," he added.

Further, the DP outlined ongoing development initiatives in Kericho County geared at bettering the lives of the residents.

So far, the county has benefitted from projects and programmes totaling Sh16.7 billion covering affordable houses, hostels and fresh produce markets.

In the Last Mile Electricity programme, Sh1.3 billion has been allocated to the County to connect over 14,000 new households to power. Out of that, Kipkelion East has received Sh143 million shillings for the project.

Stalled road projects have also been revived including the crucial Londiani-Hilltop Road that will connect the Kericho to the neighbouring Uasin Gishu County.

"Many of our roads had stalled for years, but now with a stabilizing economy, we have secured funds to build them. This includes critical roads that will improve connectivity and support economic activity," he explained.

The government has also secured Sh8 billion for the construction of Kericho Teaching and Referral Hospital in Londiani which will make it easy for South Rift residents to get access to specialized treatment.

The Deputy President urged the locals to continue enrolling for SHA universal medical cover noting the progress made in the county where 500, 000 have registered against a target of 900, 000.