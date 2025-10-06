South Africa: What the Good-Bosa-Rise Mzansi Merger Means for SA's 2026 Coalition Politics Arena

5 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

Build One South Africa (Bosa), Good and Rise Mzansi have merged to form Unite for Change, ahead of the 2026 local elections. However, the parties' current councillors, MPs, and MPLs will serve out their terms under their existing party banners.

Political parties Rise Mzansi, Build One South Africa (Bosa) and Good have joined forces and will contest the 2026 local government elections as one entity, Unite for Change (UFC), which they plan to register with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The formation of the UFC comes as the ANC's share of the vote continues to decline, with internal splits weakening it and leading to breakaway parties.

Those parties, and others that believe they can fill the gaps where the ANC has failed, continue to emerge, leading to ever-longer ballot papers and the ongoing fragmentation of South Africa's political arena.

Meanwhile, the DA has struggled to increase its support, leaving it unable to rival the ANC or secure a dominant role in coalition negotiations, with the party peaking at 22.2% nationally in 2014 and 26.9% locally in 2016.

As Daily Maverick has reported, voter dissatisfaction with South Africa's main political parties, together with there being no big, viable alternative,...

