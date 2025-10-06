Africa: Kate Actress to Represent Africa At Global Celebration of Bill Gates' Legacy

Kenyan actress, social advocate and media personality, Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress), has been appointed Global Goodwill Ambassador for the new Bill Gates & Friends social movement, set to launch later this month in the United States.

In this landmark role tied to the Bill Gates 70th Birthday Campaign, Catherine will represent Africa on the global stage, with a focus on the continent's three key regions: Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria. Her appointment underscores her unique ability to amplify African voices, champion social impact and connect the continent's stories to a worldwide audience.

Catherine Kamau is a Celebrated Actor, Social Leader, Executive Producer, Content Creator and a Media Personality, with a strong presence across film, television and digital platforms. With a career spanning more than 15 years, she has become one of Kenya's most beloved and trusted entertainer. Widely recognized for her advocacy, authenticity, elegance and cross-generational appeal, Catherine is both a household name and a leading cultural icon across Africa.

The Bill Gates 70th Birthday Celebration, taking place on October 28, 2025, will be more than a tribute but a global call to action. The event, organized by a coalition of friends, leaders and changemakers, will highlight Mr. Gates' profound contributions to health, education, technology and philanthropy, while mobilizing partners to sustain and expand his work.

As Goodwill Ambassador, Kate will:

Onboard African changemakers to participate in a digital campaign showcasing Bill Gates' humanitarian legacy.

Collaborate with the Campaign Anthem Artist to create and launch a powerful anthem that will unite voices around shared values of innovation and service.

Lead storytelling and engagement efforts in the build-up to the Monthly Humanitarian legacy Festivals starting in February 2026 and the Future of Humanity Initiative, both launching as part of the birthday campaign

The campaign will feature several digital activations including:

A Pre-Birthday Wishes Campaign encouraging fans to share messages using hashtags like #BillGatesAt70, #CelebrateImpact, and #FutureofHumanity.

A special recognition and giveaway for nominated changemakers across Africa

Distribution of tokens of appreciation for both supporters and participants.

The Future of Humanity Initiative is co-created by changemakers inspired by Bill Gates' global impact. It brings together a diverse coalition of leaders, innovators and philanthropists, with over $3 billion pledged by renowned philanthropists committed to carrying Gates' legacy forward. The founding changemakers will be formally unveiled during the Bill Gates 70th Birthday Celebration.

Designed as an honorary 70th birthday gift, the initiative fulfills Gates' lifelong dream: that every child has enough food to eat, access to medical care, and the opportunity to attend school and even college. The celebration will not only honor his legacy in advancing health, education, technology and global development but will also bring together leaders, innovators, and changemakers to reflect on his contributions and carry his mission forward.

Catherine is also a passionate humanitarian and the founder of the Auntie Kate Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable women and girls across Kenya and beyond. The foundation is driven by a mission to create meaningful, long-term change in communities through access, education and advocacy in key areas affecting women's health and rights.

This high-impact global tribute and initiative is independent and not affiliated with the Gates Foundation. It is designed to honor Bill Gates' achievements while inspiring future generations of leaders, innovators, and changemakers.