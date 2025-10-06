Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Meets Somali Community in Minnesota to Discuss National Progress

MINNEAPOLIS, United States, Oct 6 - Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister, Saalax Ahmed Jama, met with Somali religious leaders and business figures in Minnesota on Sunday to discuss the country's recent progress and government plans to strengthen security, boost the economy, and implement direct elections.

During the meeting, Jama praised the Somali diaspora for their crucial role in supporting Somalia's development through job creation and backing government initiatives.

He emphasized the indispensable contribution of Somalis abroad in driving economic growth and national reconstruction.

"The Somali diaspora plays a vital role in building the country's future, fostering economic growth, and supporting peace and stability," Jama said.

He also encouraged the community in Minnesota to continue fostering unity, cooperation, and trust as key pillars for Somalia's sustainable future.

Somalia has been preparing for its first-ever direct elections amid ongoing efforts to improve security and economic conditions after years of political instability.