Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Meets Somali Community in Minnesota to Discuss National Progress

6 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MINNEAPOLIS, United States, Oct 6 - Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister, Saalax Ahmed Jama, met with Somali religious leaders and business figures in Minnesota on Sunday to discuss the country's recent progress and government plans to strengthen security, boost the economy, and implement direct elections.

During the meeting, Jama praised the Somali diaspora for their crucial role in supporting Somalia's development through job creation and backing government initiatives.

He emphasized the indispensable contribution of Somalis abroad in driving economic growth and national reconstruction.

"The Somali diaspora plays a vital role in building the country's future, fostering economic growth, and supporting peace and stability," Jama said.

He also encouraged the community in Minnesota to continue fostering unity, cooperation, and trust as key pillars for Somalia's sustainable future.

Somalia has been preparing for its first-ever direct elections amid ongoing efforts to improve security and economic conditions after years of political instability.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.