Kismayo, Somalia — High-stakes talks between Somalia's Federal Government and the regional administration of Jubaland ended late Sunday without a breakthrough, as both sides remained firmly entrenched in their political positions.

According to reliable sources, the federal government continues to reject the outcome of Jubaland's regional election held on November 24, 2024, in which incumbent President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe) was declared the winner.

In contrast, the Jubaland administration is demanding full recognition of the vote, insisting it was legitimate and constitutional.

"No side has shown willingness to compromise," a source close to the negotiations told AFP, confirming the discussions ended in a stalemate.

Following the breakdown in talks, President Ahmed Madobe returned to the Jubaland State House in Kismayo, while President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his delegation remained at the Presidential Guest House in the city, where the discussions were being held.

Despite the setback, insiders say there is still hope for reconciliation, with expectations that both parties may reconvene for further dialogue in the coming hours.

The Kenyan mediation team, which is facilitating the process, is reportedly engaged in intensive shuttle diplomacy aimed at bridging the gap.

"Kenya has a vested interest in regional stability and is committed to helping both sides find a peaceful political settlement," a regional diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

The Kismayo talks are seen as pivotal, with observers describing them as potentially transformative for the future relationship between Mogadishu and Jubaland.

The deadlock comes at a time when Somalia faces heightened political tensions and is preparing for the upcoming national elections.