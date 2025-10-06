Somalia: Somali Defense Minister Hails Military Gains Against Al-Shabaab After NISA Prison Attack

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, announced Sunday that national army forces have made significant territorial gains against Al-Shabaab militants in the southern Shabelle region, capturing several key areas in recent operations.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu, Fiqi confirmed that the Somali National Army (SNA) had taken control of the strategic towns of Awdhegle, Bariire, Sabiid, and Canole, along with surrounding villages, in a series of coordinated military offensives aimed at dislodging the Islamist group from its strongholds.

"The operations in Shabelle have ended in victory. Our forces have successfully liberated multiple areas that were under the control of Al-Shabaab," Fiqi told reporters. "These offensives will continue until every inch of Somali territory is free from terrorist influence."

The minister asserted that Al-Shabaab is now in its "final phase of desperation," citing growing losses and retreat across several frontlines.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His remarks come amid a broader military campaign dubbed "Silent Storm", currently underway in multiple regions of the country.

The campaign, backed by local communities and regional forces, is part of the government's intensified efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab's presence across Somalia.

"The group is weakened, fragmented, and on the back foot," Fiqi added. "We are determined to eliminate this threat to our nation once and for all."

Al-Shabaab, which has waged a deadly insurgency in Somalia for over a decade, remains a potent threat despite ongoing military pressure.

The group frequently carries out bombings and guerrilla-style attacks targeting both civilian and military sites.

Somalia has seen increased support from international partners and African Union forces as it pushes forward with security and stabilization efforts ahead of planned national elections.