Zimbabwe: 'I Won't Let You Down' - Says Chamisa Amid Claims He Is Quitting Politics to Pursue PhD in the U.S.

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has refuted claims circulating on social media that he has abandoned politics to pursue his education.

Chamisa dismissed the social media reports linking him to studies in the United States as "sideshows and lies."

Writing on his WhatsApp news channel, "The Chamisa News Channel," on Sunday, Chamisa asserted that he is fully aware of the responsibility on his shoulders and that he represents the hope of millions of Zimbabweans who are still yearning for a better-functioning country with opportunities.

"Fellow Citizens, ignore the sideshows, lies and falsehoods being circulated by our opposition. Stay focused. I'm fully aware of the huge responsibility and heavy burden upon my shoulders. And I will never let you down or fall short," Chamisa said.

The veteran politician-turned-advocate blamed his unnamed political foes, whom he accuses of attempting to arm-twist him into divulging information about his political strategy, almost two years after resigning from the CCC party presidency.

"Bear in mind that not all strategic decisions are shared openly or with the opposite team. Information is a strategic resource never to be shared recklessly. As for you who believe and support; worry not, fear not, doubt not and more importantly, be confused not."

In his characteristic style, Chamisa reassured Zimbabweans that better days for the country lie ahead.

"Be clear and of good cheer. You will soon appreciate the wisdom of my ways. Victory and success never come cheap. Every action I take, every decision I make, is focused on achieving our great and glorious future for Zimbabwe."

He insisted that his focus remains on building Zimbabwe.

"My hands are on the deck, my eyes on the vision and mission. The struggle continues, and I remain steadfast, fully committed to the work that cannot pause for idle distractions."

It is understood that Chamisa is working on a new and soon-to-be-launched political movement, a new vehicle for the 2028 elections, nearly two years after stepping down as CCC party President.

The opposition activist is also reportedly steering clear of commenting on Zanu-PF's internal succession battles.

He has been accused on social media of inaction as a politician and a leader that people expect to lead Zimbabwe.

Critics have pointed to what they view as the cleric's obsession with scripture, which they claim is the biggest weakness of the former Kuwadzana East MP as a leader.