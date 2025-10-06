Kenya's High Commission in Maputo Warns Citizens Against Overstaying in Mozambique

Nairobi — The Kenya High Commission in Maputo has issued a warning to Kenyan nationals travelling to Mozambique to strictly adhere to the permitted duration of stay under the existing visa exemption agreement between the two countries.

In a public notice dated October 1, the mission expressed concern over a growing number of Kenyan citizens overstaying their allowed period in Mozambique -- a violation of local immigration laws.

The High Commission reminded Kenyan travellers that, in accordance with the Agreement on Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Ordinary Passports signed in 2018, Kenyan nationals holding valid ordinary passports or equivalent travel documents with at least six months' validity are allowed to enter Mozambique without a visa for a stay not exceeding 90 days.

"Exceeding the authorized 90-day period amounts to a violation of Mozambican immigration laws and attracts penalties, including possible legal repercussions," the statement read in part.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The mission urged Kenyans to plan their visits carefully and comply with immigration regulations to avoid inconveniences, fines, or prosecution.

"The High Commission therefore urges all Kenyans travelling to Mozambique to strictly comply with the permitted duration of stay to avoid inconveniences, fines, or other sanctions," it added.

The visa-free arrangement between Kenya and Mozambique, in force since 2018, was designed to promote tourism, business, and people-to-people exchange between the two nations.

However, authorities warn that abuse of the agreement could jeopardize its continued smooth implementation.