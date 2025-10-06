Zimbabwe: ZITF Should Run for At Least 30 Days - VP Mohadi

Osaka, Japan — Vice president Kembo Mohadi has called for the country to consider extending the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to at least 30 days to allow exhibitors more time to showcase their products.

The VP is currently attending Expo 2025 Osaka -- a six-month global exhibition bringing together innovations and participants from around the world to address pressing issues for humanity.

He emphasised that extending ZITF would enable entrepreneurs and business visitors to derive greater benefits from the event.

"We should learn from this Osaka expo," VP Mohadi said.

"Instead of a week-long trade fair, we could extend the duration so that those bringing larger machinery or equipment have sufficient time to showcase their offerings. One week is simply too short."

He also highlighted the importance of ZITF officials observing and benchmarking against international expos.

"It would be beneficial if the ZITF chairman were here to see how such events are managed," he said.

"While we may not immediately extend to six months, increasing the duration to two or three weeks, or even a month, would significantly improve our ability to promote Zimbabwe and attract investment."

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan Mr Stewart Nyakotyo said longer exhibition periods could benefit both local entrepreneurs and international visitors.

"International expos often last six months, allowing companies to maintain a presence and engage with markets continuously," he said.

"We need to reconsider the short duration of ZITF, especially as we have recently redesigned the fair to attract more international participation."

Ambassador Nyakotyo also highlighted Zimbabwe's membership in the Bureau of the International Expositions, emphasising that the country should learn from this affiliation to improve future events.

"It was important for ZITF to be here and observe how international exhibitions operate. Learning from this experience will help us enhance our own fairs," he said.

The Zimbabwean delegation agreed that the country's participation in the 2030 expo should be a priority to deepen understanding of international exhibition standards and operations.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean women entrepreneurs in arts and crafts have been praised for their pivotal role in the success of the Zimbabwean pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

VP Mohadi highlighted the significant contributions of women, noting that the expo is largely run by female-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The artefacts displayed -- ranging from small wooden curios, stonework, hats, beaded accessories, jewellery, purses and shoes -- were crafted by women entrepreneurs, supported by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprise Development.

"It's inspiring to see how women have contributed to the success of this expo," he said.

"Japanese visitors are particularly interested in small artefacts that women produce. Congratulations to our women entrepreneurs."

A special highlight was the participation of women entrepreneurs who travelled to Osaka to showcase their work.

Among them was Mrs Silvia Mupatsi from Bulawayo, whose trip marked a life-changing opportunity.

"This experience has opened my eyes to new markets and opportunities," Mrs Mupatsi said.

"I brought a variety of products, including wood sculptures, stonework, sun hats and tote bags made from African fabrics. The Ministry of Women Affairs facilitated our participation, and I took the opportunity seriously."

She said many women entrepreneurs who could not travel still sent their creations, which are now selling well at the expo.

"This journey has transformed my perspective," she said.

"I now see my craft and business in a more professional light -- focusing on product quality and presentation."

Mrs Mupatsi also emphasised the importance of registering small businesses and embracing digital tools.

"Attending the expo made me realise the value of official registration and online presence," she noted.

"We need to adopt technology, such as websites and email communication, to reach international markets effectively."

She said her products are in demand and she plans to send more to interested buyers back home.

"Back in Entumbane, Bulawayo, I craft alongside my husband, who works with stone and wood. This opportunity has boosted my confidence and professional approach," she added.